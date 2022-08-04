Facebook
Detectives investigate deadly shooting off Hollywood Street

Baton Rouge Police Department
(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Aug. 4, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Detectives identified the victim as Sheldon Gales, 21, of Baton Rouge.

BRPD said the shooting happened on Dutton Avenue near Hollywood Street around 10:15 p.m.

There was no information given on the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

