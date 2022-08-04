Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Deputies attempt to identify man allegedly involved in vehicle burglaries

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man who is...
Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man who is allegedly connected to multiple vehicle burglaries in Prairieville.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man allegedly connected to multiple vehicle burglaries in Prairieville.

According to APSO, the burglaries happened at an apartment complex.

Anyone with information that could help detectives with the investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

The “My Sister’s Keeper Walk” aims to end violence, murder and trafficking of women of color.
Join the walk to end violence, murder, trafficking of women of color
University Lakes
Gov. Edwards expected to tour University Lakes
Stopping the spread of Testicular Cancer
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 4
After wet Wednesday, more rain on the way