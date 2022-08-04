Deputies attempt to identify man allegedly involved in vehicle burglaries

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man allegedly connected to multiple vehicle burglaries in Prairieville.

According to APSO, the burglaries happened at an apartment complex.

Anyone with information that could help detectives with the investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.