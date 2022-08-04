Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: EBRSO searching for man wanted on theft, other charges

Nathaniel Vessel (mugshot).
Nathaniel Vessel (mugshot).(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on theft and other charges.

According to EBRSO, Nathaniel Vessel, 38, is wanted on charges of four counts of theft and entry on or remaining in places/land after forbidden.

Investigators state that Vessel has committed various thefts at retail stores within East Baton Rouge Parish.

Vessel is also wanted on charges by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

