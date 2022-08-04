Class begins next week; school systems rush to fill important positions

DONALDSONVILLE, La. - Time is running out for some school districts to fill staffing holes before classes start next week.

Nationwide, school systems are finding new strategies to recruit and keep existing employees.

Jackie Tisdell said the Ascension Parish School Board Office is increasing efforts to get more people on its team.

“There’s less and less people that are actually going into the teacher training profession in college, and so, the pool is shrinking, so it is a little bit more challenging,” said Tisdell. “We are having more competition with other school districts to get teachers in.”

It’s an issue that other school districts are facing as well. Nichola Hall, chief human resources officer with East Baton Rouge Parish Schools said its district, too, is pushing through applicants every day.

Hall is trying to fill more than 150 vacancies. She said it is not just about attracting people to work for the school district but keeping their attention.

“Listen to folks’ concerns, meeting with them one on one, actively listening, and trying to solve problems as fast as we can,” said Hall. “So, it’s not just about the recruitment side but also making sure the staff that is currently here is super happy.”

Both school districts are taking extra steps to reach more people, offering up to $7,500 to $10,000 bonuses.

If you qualify for the position, you can expect to complete a background check that may take some time.

EBRPPS Upcoming Recruiting Events:

Sherwood Middle Academic School Job Fair Fall Fling on September 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

An informational session called Connecting to Succeed is being held at 1022 South Foster from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on August 17, August 24, and August 31.

