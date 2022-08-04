Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD search for missing woman with disabilities

The Baton Rouge Police is searching for a missing woman last seen in Baton Rouge.
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police is searching for a missing woman last seen in Baton Rouge.

According to BRPD, Colleen Burt, 47, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, in the 4100 block of Maple Street.

Investigators believe Burt got in a white colored vehicle with another woman, but they are unsure if Burt knows the occupant.

Police say Burt suffers from disabilities.

Burt was described as wearing a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Burt’s whereabouts is urged to contact Baton Rouge Police at 225-389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

Students participating in an active shooter and evacuation exercise.
School Safety Summit trains education leaders, law enforcement
School Safety Summit trains education leaders, law enforcement
arrest
Man charged with 20 counts of child porn
The Baton Rouge Police is searching for a missing woman last seen in Baton Rouge.
BRPD search for missing woman with disabilities
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on...
Detectives investigate deadly shooting off Hollywood Street