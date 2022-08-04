BRPD search for missing woman with disabilities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police is searching for a missing woman last seen in Baton Rouge.

According to BRPD, Colleen Burt, 47, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, in the 4100 block of Maple Street.

Investigators believe Burt got in a white colored vehicle with another woman, but they are unsure if Burt knows the occupant.

Police say Burt suffers from disabilities.

Burt was described as wearing a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Burt’s whereabouts is urged to contact Baton Rouge Police at 225-389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

