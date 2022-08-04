After wet Wednesday, more rain on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yesterday was certainly a wet Wednesday with rainfall amounts ranging between one to four inches across Baton Rouge. We had almost three inches here at our WAFB studio, and just under two inches at BTR airport.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 4 (WAFB)

We look to add onto those totals today and tomorrow with rain chances remaining elevated through the end of the week.

Your Thursday forecast calls for more clouds than sun, a 70% chance of showers and storms, rain may be heavy at times, highs in the upper 80s.

There is another level two, slight risk for excessive rainfall in the next 24 hours.

All rain comes to an end early this evening, overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Then on Friday, partly sunny with a 60% chance of showers and storms, better chance in the afternoon, highs again in the upper 80s. As for this weekend, we’ll drop down to a 50% chance both Saturday and Sunday, highs near 90.

The tropical Atlantic is still quiet, but we’ll keep a watchful eye on it. Stay safe out there.

