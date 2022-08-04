Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

After wet Wednesday, more rain on the way

By Jared Silverman
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yesterday was certainly a wet Wednesday with rainfall amounts ranging between one to four inches across Baton Rouge. We had almost three inches here at our WAFB studio, and just under two inches at BTR airport.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 4(WAFB)

We look to add onto those totals today and tomorrow with rain chances remaining elevated through the end of the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 4(WAFB)

Your Thursday forecast calls for more clouds than sun, a 70% chance of showers and storms, rain may be heavy at times, highs in the upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 4(WAFB)

There is another level two, slight risk for excessive rainfall in the next 24 hours.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 4(WAFB)

All rain comes to an end early this evening, overnight lows in the lower 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 4(WAFB)

Then on Friday, partly sunny with a 60% chance of showers and storms, better chance in the afternoon, highs again in the upper 80s. As for this weekend, we’ll drop down to a 50% chance both Saturday and Sunday, highs near 90.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 4(WAFB)

The tropical Atlantic is still quiet, but we’ll keep a watchful eye on it. Stay safe out there.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

GRAF - Futurecast
More rounds of heavy rain possible in coming days
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather for Wednesday, August 3.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, August 3
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather for Wednesday, August 3.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, August 3
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. forecast for Wednesday, August 3.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, August 3