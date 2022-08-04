2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Slaughter Community Charter Knights

SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stopped in Slaughter on Thursday, Aug. 4, to find the Knights on campus.

And apparently, this season, opposing teams are going to need to locate two-way starter Marrion Perry, who said he’s been one of Slaughter’s leaders since the eighth or ninth grade.

The Knights have a new head coach in Patrick Clarkston and a new quarterback in senior transfer Gauge Spinks, who moved in from Franklin Parish with his dad, who’s now on the staff after head coaching stints at Highland Baptist and Westminster in the Acadiana area.

