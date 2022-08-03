Facebook
Wet days ahead

By Jared Silverman
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain, and possibly lots of it expected over the next several days, as moisture and instability reign supreme.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 3
In fact, there is a level two “slight” risk of excessive rain and flooding, mainly later in the day.

We could see a general one to three inches in the next 24 hours with locally heavier amounts possible.

The good news is that highs will be held in check, only in the upper 80s today and tomorrow.

The chance of storms will be around 70% today and tomorrow, staying elevated through the end of the work week. Highs in the extended forecast will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with no real oppressive heat.

The tropical Atlantic is still quiet, keeping in mind that August is typically the busiest or second busiest hurricane month. Stay prepared.

