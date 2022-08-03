Wet days ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain, and possibly lots of it expected over the next several days, as moisture and instability reign supreme.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 3 (WAFB)

In fact, there is a level two “slight” risk of excessive rain and flooding, mainly later in the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 3 (WAFB)

We could see a general one to three inches in the next 24 hours with locally heavier amounts possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 3 (WAFB)

The good news is that highs will be held in check, only in the upper 80s today and tomorrow.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 3 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 3 (WAFB)

The chance of storms will be around 70% today and tomorrow, staying elevated through the end of the work week. Highs in the extended forecast will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with no real oppressive heat.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 3 (WAFB)

The tropical Atlantic is still quiet, keeping in mind that August is typically the busiest or second busiest hurricane month. Stay prepared.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.