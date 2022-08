BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of Entergy customers are without power in the Baton Rouge area Wednesday morning due to heavy rains and storms.

As of 9:15 a.m., over 6,200 people are without power in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Entergy’s outage map.

Click HERE to view Entergy’s outage map.

