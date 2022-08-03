Crews remove fallen tree from interstate; all lanes open

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes are back open on I-10 West at South Acadian Thruway, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Crews removed the tree that fell onto the interstate Wednesday morning.

DOTD reports that congestion on I-10 West has reached Bluebonnet Boulevard, and congestion on I-12 West has reached Airline Highway.

Click HERE to stay updated on traffic.

Traffic backs up after a tree falls on I-10 West. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.