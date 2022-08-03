Crews remove fallen tree from interstate; all lanes open
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes are back open on I-10 West at South Acadian Thruway, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Crews removed the tree that fell onto the interstate Wednesday morning.
DOTD reports that congestion on I-10 West has reached Bluebonnet Boulevard, and congestion on I-12 West has reached Airline Highway.
Click HERE to stay updated on traffic.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.