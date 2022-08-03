Students in La. make progress on 2021-2022 LEAP Scores

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hard work always pays off, Louisiana Superintendent of Education reports 80% of schools improved their mastery rates on the 2021-2022 LEAP test. “There has not been a state in the union to take a more significant hit with the pandemic and storms, than the state of Louisiana,” says Dr. Cade Brumley.

The past few years presented challenges—between the pandemic and hurricane seasons—some students fell behind in their education. “Well post pandemic and hurricane season, we noticed that we had a lot of learning loss in all of our students. Students have been out of school for a number of months, and we knew that we had to create a plan to help them improve overall academically,” explains East Feliciana Superintendent Keisha Netterville.

Netterville is proud that her students improved on LEAP scores this past year, and believes tutoring programs the parish put on were a big help. “We got over 500 students in the summer of 21, 22 and then this past summer we had just over 400 students participate in our summer learning. We focused on high quality ELA and math curriculum. We also incorporated electives,” adds Netterville.

Even though progress has been made, there is still work that needs to be done. “I have said since the beginning of the pandemic, that I was most concerned at that point the first graders. The first graders were last years’ third graders, those first graders are the incoming fourth graders,” adds Brumley.

Educators in Ascension Parish had particular concerns with reading comprehension and are making reading a priority. “So, when they came into our classroom, we wanted to dedicate minutes within our classroom around that core instruction that really allowed kids to create that environment, where reading was important,” explains Dr. Edith Clark who is the chief instructional director for Ascension Public Schools.

Dr. Brumley says they will continue working with schools to make sure 3rd and 4th graders are on the right track, and provide them with extra resources if they need it.

