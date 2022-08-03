Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Southern football players work around heavy downpours for first day of practice

The torrential downpours eventually settled and the Jags eventually took the field for drills. There was no heat but also no helmets. There was just hustle.
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Head coach Eric Dooley and the Southern Jaguars were on the field about an hour later than anticipated for the first practice of fall camp.

The Jags worked around the nasty morning weather but eventually got some work done.

The torrential downpours eventually settled and the Jags eventually took the field for drills. There was no heat but also no helmets. There was just hustle.

Freshmen players are trying to get acclimated to the college game, JUCO transfers are looking to carry their skills to the Division I level, and veterans are hoping to leave one final mark in the blue and gold.

BeSean McCray remains the front-runner for the starting quarterback job but Dooley added another transfer to the Jags’ QB room.

Noah Bodden comes in from Grambling, of all places. He is a former three-star prospect and was rated the number one quarterback in the state of New York in the class of 2021.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

Latest News

The torrential downpours eventually settled and the Jags eventually took the field for drills....
Southern football players work around heavy downpours for first day of practice
Southern football players move into Bethune Hall on campus.
It’s move-in day for Southern football players
It’s move-in day for Southern football players
Adams is the 17th commit in the 2023 LSU class.
LSU goes back into the Catholic League for latest 2023 commit