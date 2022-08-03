Southern football players work around heavy downpours for first day of practice

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Head coach Eric Dooley and the Southern Jaguars were on the field about an hour later than anticipated for the first practice of fall camp.

The Jags worked around the nasty morning weather but eventually got some work done.

The torrential downpours eventually settled and the Jags eventually took the field for drills. There was no heat but also no helmets. There was just hustle.

Freshmen players are trying to get acclimated to the college game, JUCO transfers are looking to carry their skills to the Division I level, and veterans are hoping to leave one final mark in the blue and gold.

BeSean McCray remains the front-runner for the starting quarterback job but Dooley added another transfer to the Jags’ QB room.

Noah Bodden comes in from Grambling, of all places. He is a former three-star prospect and was rated the number one quarterback in the state of New York in the class of 2021.

