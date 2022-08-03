Several cars stall after rain waters rise on Burbank Drive
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A portion of the road along Burbank Drive next to Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was barricaded on Wednesday, August 3 after several cars stalled while attempting to drive through high water.
Videos show how much water fell in the area during storms that rolled through the area on Wednesday morning.
Baton Rouge fire officials say crews also rescued two cars on Scenic Highway and one on South Choctaw Drive near Airline Highway.
Officials want to remind people to be careful of high water. Do not try to drive through it because you could end up stalled out.
If you are driving down Burbank Drive near LSU, be careful of high water still on the roads.
