Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Several cars stall after rain waters rise on Burbank Drive

Getting you a closer look out on the roads, WAFB's Titan 9 is still making its way around this mess, tracking any lingering flood water across the capital area
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A portion of the road along Burbank Drive next to Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was barricaded on Wednesday, August 3 after several cars stalled while attempting to drive through high water.

Videos show how much water fell in the area during storms that rolled through the area on Wednesday morning.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee parishes on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Baton Rouge fire officials say crews also rescued two cars on Scenic Highway and one on South Choctaw Drive near Airline Highway.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee parishes on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Officials want to remind people to be careful of high water. Do not try to drive through it because you could end up stalled out.

If you are driving down Burbank Drive near LSU, be careful of high water still on the roads.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

Latest News

(FILE)
Louisiana students show strong improvements on 2021-22 state test
DRONE FOOTAGE: More rounds of heavy rain possible in coming days
DRONE FOOTAGE: More rounds of heavy rain possible in coming days
DRONE FOOTAGE: Flooding on Burbank Drive
DRONE FOOTAGE: Flooding on Burbank Drive
The Department of Children and Family Services is conducting a full review of how the case was...
BREAKING UPDATE: DCFS working with inspector general to look into child’s overdose death