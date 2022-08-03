Several cars stall after rain waters rise on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A portion of the road along Burbank Drive next to Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was barricaded on Wednesday, August 3 after several cars stalled while attempting to drive through high water.

Videos show how much water fell in the area during storms that rolled through the area on Wednesday morning.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee parishes on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Baton Rouge fire officials say crews also rescued two cars on Scenic Highway and one on South Choctaw Drive near Airline Highway.

Officials want to remind people to be careful of high water. Do not try to drive through it because you could end up stalled out.

If you are driving down Burbank Drive near LSU, be careful of high water still on the roads.

