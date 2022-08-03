Saints’ wide receivers have potential to do great things

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU great Tyrann Mathieu still has not been at the Saints facility, as his excused absence for the start of camp has now stretched to a full week taking care of a family matter but his teammates put in work without him for the second day in full pads.

Four-year wide receiver Deonte Harty ended the Saints’ practice with a bang, getting behind the defense for a long touchdown strike from Jameis Winston.

“We got in the huddle and Jameis knew he wanted to throw it, so he told me exactly what to do and I went out and did it,” said Harty. “I think it’s just us trusting each other. Us getting work in in the offseason.”

Harty is part of a Saints’ wide receiving corps that certainly has great potential. Michael Thomas continues to work his way back. First round draft pick Chris Olave certainly appears ready to make plays. And veteran and LSU great Jarvis Landry has already made plenty of catches in his pro career that spans nearly a decade.

“I think it’s a much deeper group than where we were last year,” said head coach Dennis Allen. “And so, there’s a lot of different guys with different skill sets. We’ll find the things they do well. And try to put them in those situations as much as we can.”

Meanwhile, as Winston continues to recover from last year’s brutal knee injury, he appears to be gaining confidence in his ability to scramble and throw on the run.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.