Saints’ franchise value rises 16 percent to $3.26 billion, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The value of Gayle Benson’s New Orleans Saints franchise rose 16 percent over the past year to an all-time high of $3.26 billion, according to a sports business website.

Sportico.com ranked the Saints 25th out of the NFL’s 32 franchises in terms of overall value on its 2022 survey. Though the Saints’ valuation had improved since 2021, it grew less than the league average of 18 percent gained over the past year, and was lower than the average NFL franchise value of $4.14 billion, the report said.

The website said it calculated NFL franchise valuations from a combination of public documents and interviews with more than 30 bankers, lawyers, team executives, owners and sports business consultants.

The Dallas Cowboys were ranked as the most valuable franchise in pro football -- and all of professional sports -- at $7.64 billion, which exceeded the New York Yankees’ baseball franchise value by $630 million. Owner Jerry Jones purchased the Cowboys franchise for $150 million in 1989.

The late Tom Benson purchased the Saints in 1985 for $70 million.

NFL owners are scheduled to meet next week to approve Walmart heir Rob Walton as the newest member of their exclusive club. Walton agreed in June to purchase the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion, a record price paid for a sports franchise.

The Broncos sale price was 47 percent higher than the $3.16 billion sale of English Premier League soccer powerhouse Chelsea. The previous record sale price for a U.S. sports franchise was the $3.3 billion paid in 2019 for the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, which included operating rights to the Barclays Center.

