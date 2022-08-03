Facebook
REPORT: Saints rookie safety Smoke Monday suffers ‘significant knee injury’ at camp

Saints defensive back Smoke Monday (38)
Saints defensive back Smoke Monday (38)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints rookie safety Smoke Monday has reportedly suffered a significant knee injury at training camp on Tuesday, August 2 according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Monday, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Auburn. And has drawn early praise from New Orleans native and teammate Tyrann Mathieu for his ability and study habits.

During his four years as a Tiger Monday totaled 171 tackles, 17.0 tackles-for-loss, six sacks, five interceptions and five passes defended.

