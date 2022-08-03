REPORT: Saints rookie safety Smoke Monday suffers ‘significant knee injury’ at camp

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints rookie safety Smoke Monday has reportedly suffered a significant knee injury at training camp on Tuesday, August 2 according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

#Saints rookie S Smoke Monday suffered what’s believed to be a significant knee injury today, sources say. Monday, an undrafted free agent from Auburn, has drawn praise from teammate Tyrann Mathieu for his ability and study habits. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 2, 2022

Monday, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Auburn. And has drawn early praise from New Orleans native and teammate Tyrann Mathieu for his ability and study habits.

During his four years as a Tiger Monday totaled 171 tackles, 17.0 tackles-for-loss, six sacks, five interceptions and five passes defended.

