Police investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore Street
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a shooting that happened overnight.
According to BRPD, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sycamore Street, not far from N. Foster Drive, on Wednesday, August 3.
Police say the victim received gunshot injuries to the hand that appeared to be non-life threatening.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
