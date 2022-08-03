Police investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a shooting that happened overnight.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sycamore Street, not far from N. Foster Drive, on Wednesday, August 3.

Police say the victim received gunshot injuries to the hand that appeared to be non-life threatening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.