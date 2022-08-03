Facebook
Man indicted in Brusly double murder

Kevin L. Craig
Kevin L. Craig(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - A West Baton Rouge Parish grand jury found on Friday, July 29, there is enough evidence for a man to go on trial on two counts of murder.

Kevin L. Craig was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Myeisha Adams and Robert Washington in March.

Robert Washington (Left) Myeisha Adams (Right)
Robert Washington (Left) Myeisha Adams (Right)(WAFB)

According to West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Washington was found stabbed to death inside his home on Lukeville Lane in Brusly on March 27.

Adams was found lying only a short distance away in an open field. She was also stabbed to death.

A trial date has not been sent.

