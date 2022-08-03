Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man charged with 20 counts of child porn

arrest
arrest(wafb)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a man was arrested on more than a dozen counts of child porn.

Corey Cotten, 24, of Baton Rouge, is charged with 20 counts of child porn and 20 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Detectives said they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) of possible distribution of images containing sexual child abuse.

According to EBRSO, Snapchat submitted a cyber tip on Thursday, March 31, with information believing the crime occurred in East Baton Rouge Parish. Snapchat also provided the user’s screen name and email address associated with the account, according to deputies.

A search warrant was served for the IP address linked to the account to identify suspect, according to investigators.

Sgt. Allison Garafola said she reviewed information from Snapchat that linked Cotten to the crime. Information was also received from conversations Cotten had via Snapchat providing his address, according to the arrest warrant.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

Latest News

Several cars were left stranded by high water in parts of Baton Rouge.
High water after heavy rains impacts Baton Rouge commuters
High water after heavy rains impacts Baton Rouge commuters
Coming Up on 9News at 6
Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 3, 2022
A portion of the road along Burbank Drive next to Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was barricaded on...
Several cars stall after rain waters rise in Baton Rouge