Man charged with 20 counts of child porn

BATON ROUGE, La. - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a man was arrested on more than a dozen counts of child porn.

Corey Cotten, 24, of Baton Rouge, is charged with 20 counts of child porn and 20 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Detectives said they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) of possible distribution of images containing sexual child abuse.

According to EBRSO, Snapchat submitted a cyber tip on Thursday, March 31, with information believing the crime occurred in East Baton Rouge Parish. Snapchat also provided the user’s screen name and email address associated with the account, according to deputies.

A search warrant was served for the IP address linked to the account to identify suspect, according to investigators.

Sgt. Allison Garafola said she reviewed information from Snapchat that linked Cotten to the crime. Information was also received from conversations Cotten had via Snapchat providing his address, according to the arrest warrant.

