Make a difference in a student’s life by volunteering to read, help with math

Empty classroom(MGN)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Volunteers In Public Schools or VIPS is gearing up for the upcoming school year and they are looking for more volunteers. The nonprofit recruits, trains and puts people and reps from businesses and organizations into schools to provide resources to underperforming students.

VIPS places nearly 800 volunteers and partners into East Baton Rouge Parish school district each school year. Officials say there is a still a need for volunteers.

There are more than 1,000 student recommendations from teachers for Reading and Math Friend tutors.

There are also requests for mentors for middle and high school students, books and student incentive donations, help in the library, field trips, career speakers, teacher appreciation donations and interpreters for non-English speaking families.

VIPS programs include  EveryBody Reads, EveryOne Counts, Take The Lead, and Partners In Education.

You can learn more here: https://vipsbr.org/

