Louisiana students show strong improvements on 2021-22 state test

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Education released 2021-22 LEAP scores showing student growth across a wide range of grade levels and school systems.

Students in grades 3-8 improved three points in both math and ELA mastery rates. 80 percent of Louisiana school systems improved their mastery rate when compared to 2020-21, the Louisiana Department of Education reported.

In addition to improving mastery rates, results from the 2021-22 LEAP assessments show that in-person learning was a contributing factor to progress. Students that engaged in virtual learning were outperformed by in-person learners.

Ascension, Livingston and West Feliciana parish scored top 10 in the district for the year of 2022 in mastery and above.

“This progress is a true testament to the dedication of our educators to maintain high standards for students no matter the circumstance,” State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley said.

According to the Louisiana Department of Education, mastery rates improved among numerous student subgroups including economically disadvantaged, students with disabilities, Asian, African American, and white.

Student scores are reported on five levels: unsatisfactory, approaching basic, basic, mastery, and advanced. Students that score mastery and advanced are considered ready for the next grade level.

“After the impact of a global pandemic and two of the strongest hurricanes in our state’s history, Louisiana’s students are back on their feet,” said Dr. Brumley.

Dr. Brumley also says, they still have a lot of work to do, educators need to be looking out for our 3rd and 4th graders making sure their understanding of literature is good in all subjects.

LEAP results for the 2021-22 school year are available on the LDOE website.

