It’s move-in day for Southern football players

The Southern Jaguars football players settled in on Tuesday, Aug. 2, before practice in the morning.
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars football players settled in on Tuesday, Aug. 2, before practice in the morning.

The Jags moved into Bethune Hall on campus to get ready for the start of fall camp at 8 a.m. Wednesday. But before they get on the field and sweat it out, they had to get themselves settled in and organize their materials.

One essential item for most guys was a TV. Some were small, while others were big. Those will most likely come in handy after the grueling practices.

