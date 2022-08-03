House fire leaves 1 dead in Donaldsonville

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a woman in Donaldsonville.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Donaldsonville Fire Department responded around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, to a reported house fire on Catalpa Street near West 7th Street. Firefighters found a woman’s body inside the home.

Officials say the victim was bedridden when firefighters found her body in the living room.

The victim is believed to be the home’s 65-year-old, disabled homeowner; however, official identification and cause of death are pending with the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office, according to the SFM Office.

The fire reportedly began in a back room of the home, according to the SFM Office.

The investigation into the fire’s cause remains ongoing.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to 1-844-954-1221 or online at lasfm.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.