Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

High water after heavy rains impacts Baton Rouge commuters

Jeff Morrow gives 4 p.m. forecast on Wednesday, August 3.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge firefighters helped five stranded drivers get out of floodwaters on Wednesday, Aug. 3, as high water rose around the area.

More rain is expected in the coming days and officials are reminding people to not risk driving through high water.

Heavy rain in parts of the metro Baton Rouge area caused a mess on the roads.

“I just had this experience with my daughter in the Country Club,” said Ralph Fletcher, whose car stalled on Burbank Drive and Nicholson Drive. “She flooded out her little cross track. I said, ‘Never driving in water, never.’ And when I saw the water, I said, ‘No, I’m (not) going to.’ I saw people going around. You can see a gravel road there and I said, ‘Well, I’m not going to do it,’ so I got to the side trying to turn around. 18-wheeler came (and) hit the water so hard it went over my car. There’s nothing I could do.”

A portion of the road along Burbank Drive next to Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was barricaded on Wednesday, August 3.

Many drivers were just trying to get to work but some ended up stalled for hours.

“It was frightening, like, I didn’t know what to do,” said Soheil Kafili, who also got stuck on Burbank Drive. “The water started to fill in my ... filling my car and the only thing at that moment I was like, should I call 911 or just get out of the car? So I, you know, opened the sunroof and got out of my car and waited for help.”

This is not a new situation for many in Baton Rouge.

“I’m newer still to Louisiana. It’s ... it hasn’t ... it’s been only a year,” added Kafili.

Officials remind folks to be vigilant when there is heavy rain.

“Don’t even try it. If you see it’s over the road, stop and turn around. I’ve told my daughters that and here I am doing the same thing that I’ve told them not to do,” explained Fletcher.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

Latest News

A portion of the road along Burbank Drive next to Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was barricaded on...
Several cars stall after rain waters rise in Baton Rouge
A Port Allen police officer is accused of simple robbery following an incident that started...
Port Allen police officer faces simple robbery charge
Kevin L. Craig
Man indicted in Brusly double murder
Whitney Ard (mugshot).
Deputies arrest mother after 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl