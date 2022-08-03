Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 3, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what WAFB is working on for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022:

A 2-year-old boy died from a fentanyl overdose in June but had been taken to the hospital twice and treated with narcan, a drug specifically used for overdoses. The situation was reported to Louisiana investigators at least twice. So, why was the child repeatedly left in his mother's care? Lead investigator Scottie Hunter will tell you what he has learned on the matter.

High water after heavy rains this morning impacted many Baton Rouge commuters. Kellie Sanchez spoke with a couple of drivers who were left stranded after their vehicles got stuck in the floodwaters.

Education leaders in Louisiana have some good news as students prepare to head back to the classroom in a few days. LEAP scores from 2021 and 2022 are up for the majority of the state’s third through eighth graders. Breanne Bizette spoke with some schools about the progress they made.

In other education news, time is winding down for some school districts to fill staffing holes before classes start next week. Nationwide, school systems are finding new strategies to recruit and keep existing employees. Miranda Thomas tells us how.

