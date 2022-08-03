Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 3, 2022

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what WAFB is working on for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022:

A 2-year-old boy died from a fentanyl overdose in June but had been taken to the hospital twice and treated with narcan, a drug specifically used for overdoses. The situation was reported to Louisiana investigators at least twice. So, why was the child repeatedly left in his mother’s care? Lead investigator Scottie Hunter will tell you what he has learned on the matter. CLICK HERE for more.

High water after heavy rains this morning impacted many Baton Rouge commuters. Kellie Sanchez spoke with a couple of drivers who were left stranded after their vehicles got stuck in the floodwaters. CLICK HERE for more.

Education leaders in Louisiana have some good news as students prepare to head back to the classroom in a few days. LEAP scores from 2021 and 2022 are up for the majority of the state’s third through eighth graders. Breanne Bizette spoke with some schools about the progress they made.

In other education news, time is winding down for some school districts to fill staffing holes before classes start next week. Nationwide, school systems are finding new strategies to recruit and keep existing employees. Miranda Thomas tells us how.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

Latest News

Several cars were left stranded by high water in parts of Baton Rouge.
High water after heavy rains impacts Baton Rouge commuters
High water after heavy rains impacts Baton Rouge commuters
arrest
Man charged with 20 counts of child porn
A portion of the road along Burbank Drive next to Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was barricaded on...
Several cars stall after rain waters rise in Baton Rouge