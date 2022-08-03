BREAKING UPDATE: DCFS working with inspector general to look into child’s overdose death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 9News Investigators have learned that the Department of Children and Family Services is conducting a full review of how the case was handled after the overdose death of a 2-year-old boy.

The following is a statement released to WAFB by DCFS Secretary Market Garner Walters:

“When we learned of the tragedy involving this child, we immediately began a comprehensive review of this case and all circumstances surrounding it. The Department has already taken numerous steps to make changes that range from policy changes to personnel actions. The review is ongoing. We are also working with the Office of Inspector General to review every step of this case and will not be able to comment further.”

RELATED: Deputies arrest mother after 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl

A mother was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 2, after it was determined her 2-year-old son died from a fentanyl overdose.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Whitney Adriel Ard, 28, is charged with negligent homicide in the death of Mitchell Robinson. Deputies arrested Ard after receiving the results of Robinson’s toxicology report. According to the arrest warrant, the coroner’s report revealed Robinson’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity and 14 mL of fentanyl was found in the child’s blood.

Whitney Ard (mugshot). (EBRSO)

Emergency responders rushed Robinson from his home to the hospital on Sunday, June 26, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to the sheriff’s office.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter will continue to follow this developing story and have more on 9News at 6.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.