Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BREAKING UPDATE: DCFS working with inspector general to look into child’s overdose death

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has seen a large decrease in the number...
The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has seen a large decrease in the number of child abuse/neglect cases reported to the state in 2020 as compared to 2019.(WAFB)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 9News Investigators have learned that the Department of Children and Family Services is conducting a full review of how the case was handled after the overdose death of a 2-year-old boy.

The following is a statement released to WAFB by DCFS Secretary Market Garner Walters:

“When we learned of the tragedy involving this child, we immediately began a comprehensive review of this case and all circumstances surrounding it. The Department has already taken numerous steps to make changes that range from policy changes to personnel actions. The review is ongoing. We are also working with the Office of Inspector General to review every step of this case and will not be able to comment further.”

RELATED: Deputies arrest mother after 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl

A mother was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 2, after it was determined her 2-year-old son died from a fentanyl overdose.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Whitney Adriel Ard, 28, is charged with negligent homicide in the death of Mitchell Robinson. Deputies arrested Ard after receiving the results of Robinson’s toxicology report. According to the arrest warrant, the coroner’s report revealed Robinson’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity and 14 mL of fentanyl was found in the child’s blood.

Whitney Ard (mugshot).
Whitney Ard (mugshot).(EBRSO)

Emergency responders rushed Robinson from his home to the hospital on Sunday, June 26, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to the sheriff’s office.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter will continue to follow this developing story and have more on 9News at 6.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

Latest News

A tree has fallen on I-10 West.
Crews remove fallen tree from interstate; all lanes open
Heavy rain causes flooding on Burbank Drive Wednesday morning.
Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of EBR, WBR, Iberville, Pointe Coupee parishes
Power outages
Weather causes power outages in Baton Rouge area
A Flood Advisory was issued for parts of East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes on...
Flooding on Burbank Drive near Walk-On's