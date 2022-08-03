Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

ADHD drug to control obesity

(WAFB)
By Milvionne Chery, Roque Correa and Roque Correa
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON. Texas (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Obesity is becoming a growing epidemic in the US. One in three adults in the United States is considered overweight and more than two in five are obese. Those who are obese have a higher risk for impaired mobility and about 112 thousand deaths are attributed to obesity every year. But new research reveals that a drug used to control symptoms of ADHD may be able to combat obesity.

From melting away the fat to helping you lose weight naturally; Americans are spending big bucks on dietary supplements. In fact, they dish out two-point-one billion dollars a year on weight loss pills. However … Qi Wu, PhD Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine says, “Many of those sort of dietary supplements for weight control purpose are not scientifically approved.”

But what if researchers can pinpoint what can makes a weightless medication effective? Professor Qu comments, “We’re trying to figure out the neurological mechanisms like how to control that in normal and obesity kind of patients.”

A team of researchers in Texas discovered a novel brain circuit that could potentially signal when to stop eating. Through experiments, they were able to find that a drug called MPH had the ability to activate and regulate this pathway in the brain.

“This drug has been FDA approved for many years and safely used for ADHD and narcolepsy preventative effects.”, states Professor Wu.

And now, MPH may have the ability to suppress the need to overeat. Tackling obesity one bite at a time.

The researchers use mice models to experiment with MPH. They found MPH suppresses feeding and reduces body weight in laboratory mice by strengthening the dopamine-supported novel circuit they discovered.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

Latest News

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Swapping out typical snacks for better options gives the whole-body benefits to nurture your...
Best healthy snacks for back to school
PrEP for HIV prevention
Friday, July 29, 2022
Parents Making Children Fat: Feed Your Kids This - Not That!