2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Dunham Tigers

Dunham Tigers
Dunham Tigers(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp continued to roll into August with a visit with the Dunham Tigers on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Successful veteran Neil Weiner is now entering his ninth year as the school’s head coach.

Dunham is breaking in a new quarterback this season, as Jackson House, the son of new LSU defensive coordinator Matt House, takes over behind center. House is a talented lefty who has verbally committed to Eastern Kentucky.

The Tigers are sad to say goodbye to running back Kalante Wilson but plan to replace him with a committee of running backs, including Colin Boldt, who has been moved from safety.

Weiner said Dunham has been to either the semifinal round or quarterfinal round of the playoffs the last seven seasons or so. But now, everyone is eager to take the next step.

