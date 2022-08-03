Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Ascension Catholic Bulldogs

Another pack of Bulldogs that wear purple and gold was featured on Sportsline Summer Camp on Aug. 2. Ascension Catholic followed Lutcher to keep a familiar the
By Steve Schneider
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Another pack of Bulldogs that wear purple and gold was featured on Sportsline Summer Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Ascension Catholic followed Lutcher to keep a familiar theme going.

These Bulldogs just lost their head coach unexpectedly a month ago and he was the guy who ran their defense.

Interim head coach Chris Sanders said his guys have been working overtime to get up to speed on that side of the ball.

But the offense is in pretty good hands with four-year starter Bryce Leonard at quarterback. He already holds the school record with nearly 3,300 yards through the air. His twin brother, Brooks, is a wide receiver and the pair has been playing together since they were three or four years old.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

Latest News

Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty (11)
Saints’ wide receivers have potential to do great things
Four-year pass catcher Deonte Harty is part of a Saints’ wide receiving corps that certainly...
Saints’ wide receivers have potential to do great things
Saints defensive back Smoke Monday (38)
REPORT: Saints rookie safety Smoke Monday suffers ‘significant knee injury’ at camp
Another pack of Bulldogs that wear purple and gold was featured on Sportsline Summer Camp on...
2022 Sportsline Summer Camp: Ascension Catholic Bulldogs