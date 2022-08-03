2022 Sportsline Summer Camp: Ascension Catholic Bulldogs

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Another pack of Bulldogs that wear purple and gold was featured on Sportsline Summer Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Ascension Catholic followed Lutcher to keep a familiar theme going.

These Bulldogs just lost their head coach unexpectedly a month ago and he was the guy who ran their defense.

Interim head coach Chris Sanders said his guys have been working overtime to get up to speed on that side of the ball.

But the offense is in pretty good hands with four-year starter Bryce Leonard at quarterback. He already holds the school record with nearly 3,300 yards through the air. His twin brother, Brooks, is a wide receiver and the pair has been playing together since they were three or four years old.

