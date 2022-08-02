Woman dies in hit and run crash; driver of Chevrolet truck sought

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a woman died in a hit and run crash involving a truck and a sport utility vehicle on Monday, Aug. 1.

Investigators identified the victim as Debra Marshall, 54, of Baton Rouge.

They said it happened on North Street near Kyla Heugly Drive around 10:15 a.m. They added the driver of a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck ran away from the scene before police arrived and left the truck behind. They only described him as a black male. Neither the truck’s model nor color was given.

Detectives said Marshall, who was driving a 2006 Ford Explorer, was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash, mainly the identity of the driver who ran off, is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867.

