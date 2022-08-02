Storms likely again today with locally heavy rain possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Keep an umbrella handy with showers and t-storms likely once again today. The storms will initially start along the coast during the early morning hours and gradually build inland from late morning into the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 2 (WAFB)

Highs will top out around 90° for those of us near and north of the interstates before the storms arrive.

Today’s rain chances are posted at 80%, with locally heavy rainfall once again possible. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding posted area-wide.

Little change is expected through Thursday as deep tropical moisture continues to stream into the area. Rain chances will run 70%-80% on both Wednesday and Thursday, with highs ranging from the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. WPC upgrades areas from Baton Rouge to New Orleans to a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding on Wednesday, with a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk posted for most of SE Louisiana on Thursday.

Some of our hi-res guidance is hinting at the potential for localized pockets of several inches of rainfall over the next few days.

Moisture levels may drop a touch from Friday into the weekend, but not enough to result in a significantly drier pattern. Friday’s rain chances are posted at 60% and weekend chances currently around 50%. Slightly less rainfall should allow many areas to see highs return to the low 90s. The extended outlook points toward rain chances of at least 50% continuing into much of next week.

