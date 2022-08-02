Saints’ Kawaan Baker suspended 6 games

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker has been suspended six games without pay for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Baker will be able to play in all of the Saints’ preseason games as well as practice. He will be eligible to return to the active roster after the Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Alabama by the Saints.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.