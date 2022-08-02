Facebook
Saints’ Kawaan Baker suspended 6 games

Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker (87)
Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker (87)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker has been suspended six games without pay for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Baker will be able to play in all of the Saints’ preseason games as well as practice. He will be eligible to return to the active roster after the Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Alabama by the Saints.

