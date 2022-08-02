DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A new school in Livingston Parish will soon open six years after the flood of 2016.

The new campus, which is located on the former Southside Junior High site, incorporates the students of the previous Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High.

Both previous campuses were severely damaged during the flood. Officials say water reached as high as six feet above ground in some areas. FEMA even declared the buildings could not be restored due to the extent of the damage.

To avoid any potential future flood damage, the new school buildings are constructed more than nine feet higher than the previous complex.

“This facility truly is a showcase structure,” Livingston Parish School Superintendent Joe Murphy said of the new campus. “The design and layout are the result of much research and collaborative input to ensure that every aspect of the campus enhances learning.”

New school opening 6 years after 2016 flood (Livingston Parish Schools)

The new elementary campus will host 800 students, while the new junior high campus will accommodate 1,000 students.

Leaders say the new site will open to staff and students at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. A community open house is also planned to take place in the coming weeks.

