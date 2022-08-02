Man killed in 2-car crash, police say

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - An early morning crash involving two vehicles claimed the life of a man in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Investigators said Chad Jones, 50, of Gonzales was killed.

The crash happened on Monday, August 1, just after 5:30 a.m. on Highway 429 at Roddy Road. Jones was driving south and turned into the intersection. Police said that’s when another driver, Jacquel Wade, 25, of Sorrento, ignored a traffic light and collided with Jones’ vehicle.

According to police, Jones was unrestrained at the time of the crash and died on the scene. Wade had moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Louisiana State Police said Wade was also the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened nearby.

The crash on Highway 429 at Roddy Road remains under investigation by police. Authorities said any pending criminal or traffic violations will be submitted to the Ascension Parish District Attorney’s Office.

