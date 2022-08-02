Facebook
LSP confirms fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville

Rapides Parish authorities responding to the scene of a small plane crash near Cheneyville, La....
Rapides Parish authorities responding to the scene of a small plane crash near Cheneyville, La. on August 2, 2022.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - There was a fatal plane crash on the ramp of the Cheneyville exit on I-49 on Tuesday, August 2.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around noon time. They confirm that it was a crop duster and that it only had one occupant, who LSP said died as a result. The identity of the pilot is not being released at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration.

