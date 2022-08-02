LSP confirms fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - There was a fatal plane crash on the ramp of the Cheneyville exit on I-49 on Tuesday, August 2.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around noon time. They confirm that it was a crop duster and that it only had one occupant, who LSP said died as a result. The identity of the pilot is not being released at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.