How to give safely to people impacted by Kentucky flooding

The Better Business Bureau says there are some things to watch out for.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many efforts are underway to gather items to help the victims of the flooding in Kentucky. The Better Business Bureau wants to make sure your good giving goes to the right place as scammers try to take advantage of these vulnerable moments.

The BBB recommends you visit give.org.

That’s where you can see if the charity is legit.

  • Take the time to find out how the organization plans to address immediate or long-term needs.
  • Watch out for vague descriptions that don’t tell you what the funds are going toward. For example, how will the donations help victims’ families?
  • Look for newly-created vs. established organizations. An established charity has a track record. They will probably be able to address the situation quickly.
  • Give money rather than goods. Donating money is the quickest way to help out. It also gives charities the flexibility to give resources to impacted areas.
Also, take caution when giving online. Look for financial transparency and advocacy organizations as well. You can learn more and report a scam here.

