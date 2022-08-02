Gunman sought in Monday afternoon shooting that left 6-year-old, woman injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a shooting on Monday afternoon left a child and an adult injured.
A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the shooting happened on Sherwood Street, not far from Prescott Road on August 1.
Police say an unidentified individual shot at a house, hitting a 44-year-old woman and a 6-year-old.
Both victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A suspect and motive are unknown at this time.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
