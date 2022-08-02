Facebook
Grouper Sandwiches with Chipotle Mayo

Stirrin' It Up: Grouper Sandwiches with Chipotle Mayo (Tuesday August 2, 2022).
By Chef John Folse
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Grouper is a fish destined for the grill. However, it is also wonderful pan-sautéed or baked. I love grouper because in its most simplistic cooking style, it is a wonderful meaty fish. We are celebrating National Sandwich Day with this recipe. Chipotle-flavored mayonnaise adds a delightful smokiness to these fish sandwiches.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 2 Servings

Ingredients for Chipotle Mayo:

¼ tsp ground chipotle chile pepper

2 tsps chipotle hot sauce

½ cup mayonnaise

1½ tsps fresh lemon juice

¼ tsp garlic powder

Ingredients for Sandwiches:

2 (6-ounce) grouper fillets

2 brioche buns

1 tbsp unsalted butter, room temperature

¾ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

4 lettuce leaves

4 (¼-inch thick) tomatoes slices

4 slices of cooked bacon

Method:

In a small bowl, combine all ingredients for Chipotle Mayo, stirring to mix. Refrigerate in an airtight container for at least 30 minutes or up to 1 week. Set aside. Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Spread butter on the cut sides of the buns. Place, cut-side down, in a pan and cook 1–2 minutes or until golden brown. Remove and set aside. Sprinkle salt and pepper over fish, rubbing to coat. Add to grill pan and cook 3–4 minutes on each side or until browned and flakes easily with a fork. Spread 1–2 tablespoons Chipotle Mayo on cut-sides of buns. On the bottom half of the buns, layer lettuce, tomato, bacon, and fish then close with the top buns. Serve immediately alongside your favorite chips or fries.

