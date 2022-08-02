Facebook
Expungement event planned for East Baton Rouge Parish

Southern University Law Center.
Southern University Law Center.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center is planning an upcoming expungement event in partnership with East Baton Rouge leaders and the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, Aug. 19, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Greater King David Multicultural Center located at 222 Blount Road in Baton Rouge.

Residents of East Baton Rouge Parish will get the chance to have their criminal records reviewed to determine whether they meet the requirements for expungement.

In order to participate, you must bring a valid driver’s license, a certified copy of minuets, a certified bill of information, and a background check from Louisiana State Police.

Click here to register.

