Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

DOTD begins transforming Atchafalaya Basin Bridge into safety corridor

WAFB FILE PHOTO of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
WAFB FILE PHOTO of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge(WAFB)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will begin installing new signs along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on Friday, Aug. 5.

According to DOTD, the additional signage is part of a three-phase process in response to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge being established as a highway safety corridor. They will also install camera safety devices to monitor vehicles traveling over the posted speed limit and issue warnings and citations.

RELATED STORIES
Many new laws take effect in Louisiana
Speed cameras coming soon to track drivers along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

During the first phase, crews will install “Higher Fines” signs near the bridge approaches on I-10 at both ends, as well as on the on-ramps at the Whiskey Bay and Butte LaRose exits. There will also be “Safety Corridor” signs placed before the bridge approaches to warn drivers of the changes, according to DOTD.

DOTD reports that the second phase will consist of crews placing automated radar feedback signs that display motorists’ speed throughout this 18-mile stretch, and the third phase will consist of crews placing cameras that will monitor drivers’ speed.

For more information about the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge Safety Corridor, visit the DOTD website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

LWC’s “Tech Ready Louisiana” program
LWC’s “Tech Ready” program offering free career courses
The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge will host a community town hall Wednesday, August 3.
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge to host community town hall
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 2
Storms likely again today with locally heavy rain possible
Gunman sought in Monday afternoon shooting
Gunman sought in Monday afternoon shooting that left 6-year-old, woman injured