Deputies arrest mother after 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother is behind bars for allegedly causing the death of her 2-year-old child.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Whitney Adriel Ard, 28, was arrested for the overdose death of Mitchell Robinson, 2. Deputies arrested Ard for negligent homicide on Tuesday, Aug. 2, after receiving the results of Robinson’s toxicology report.

Emergency responders transported Robinson from his home to the hospital on Sunday, June 26, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to the sheriff’s office.

The coroner’s report revealed Robinson’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.