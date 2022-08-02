Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BR roofing company faces $249K fine after worker death, OSHA says

OSHA, U.S. Dept. of Labor
OSHA, U.S. Dept. of Labor(WCJB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge company Premier South Roofing has been hit with $249,323 in proposed fines, after a worker’s deadly fall, according to OSHA.

The agency says the 22-year-old worker died after falling about 30 feet through a skylight.

OSHA says an investigation found the company allegedly ignored federal safety inspectors’ warnings that not following fall protection standards exposed workers to serious dangers.

Specifically, the agency issued warnings in February of 2022. At that time, OSHA says an inspector found five Premier South employees did not have the proper protection while working on a roof.

Then on April 2, 2022, OSHA says inspectors also found the company exposed six workers to fall hazards. The agency says that’s the date when the deadly fall occurred.

Premier South Roofing has about 200 workers who provide services in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and the North Shore of the New Orleans area, according to OSHA.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

Latest News

National Assault Weapons Ban Vote
Louisiana’s U.S. senators react to assault weapon ban bill
Teens learn life skills to get ahead
The Baker Heritage Museum teaches teens life skills to get ahead
The Baker Heritage Museum puts on a seminar teaching teens life skills that they can use in the...
Teens learn life skills to get ahead
It’s been more than 2 years since nearly 40 million Americans have had to repay their federal...
Federal student loan repayments set to restart at end of month
A mother is behind bars for allegedly causing the death of her 2-year-old child.
Deputies arrest mother after 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl