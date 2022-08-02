BR roofing company faces $249K fine after worker death, OSHA says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge company Premier South Roofing has been hit with $249,323 in proposed fines, after a worker’s deadly fall, according to OSHA.

The agency says the 22-year-old worker died after falling about 30 feet through a skylight.

OSHA says an investigation found the company allegedly ignored federal safety inspectors’ warnings that not following fall protection standards exposed workers to serious dangers.

Specifically, the agency issued warnings in February of 2022. At that time, OSHA says an inspector found five Premier South employees did not have the proper protection while working on a roof.

Then on April 2, 2022, OSHA says inspectors also found the company exposed six workers to fall hazards. The agency says that’s the date when the deadly fall occurred.

Premier South Roofing has about 200 workers who provide services in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and the North Shore of the New Orleans area, according to OSHA.

