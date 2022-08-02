Boil water advisory lifted in French Settlement
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - A boil water advisory issued for parts of French Settlement has been lifted, according to officials.
The assistant police chief in French Settlement said a main water line ruptured.
About 100 residents who live along Highway 444 as well as between Highway 444 and Highwater were impacted by the advisory.
