Boil water advisory lifted in French Settlement

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - A boil water advisory issued for parts of French Settlement has been lifted, according to officials.

The assistant police chief in French Settlement said a main water line ruptured.

About 100 residents who live along Highway 444 as well as between Highway 444 and Highwater were impacted by the advisory.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.