Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BBB: Look out for scammers cashing in on canceled flights

The Better Business Bureau reports that scammers are creating fake websites for cheap flights with a major airline.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau reported that scammers are creating fake websites for cheap flights with a major airline.

In their latest report, consumers booked a flight online or by called a customer support number.

The company called and said there was a price increase or extra charge to finish the booking after they paid.

In another scam, the consumer got an email or text that claimed an upcoming flight was canceled and gave a phone number to rebook and get a new free ticket.

The BBB said this is something a legitimate company would never do.

You can avoid travel scams by doing your research.

  • Double check flight details before calling support.
  • Confirm the URL before entering personal and payment information.
  • Be careful of third-party websites. Some websites appear to offer a legitimate service but are only fronts for a scam.
  • Make online purchases with your credit card since they can usually be disputed.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

BRPD PATROL UNIT GENERIC
Gunman sought in Monday afternoon shooting that left 6-year-old, woman injured
U.S. drone strike kills Al Qaeda leader
U.S. drone strike kills Al Qaeda leader
Airfare scams cashing in on canceled flights
Airfare scams cashing in on canceled flights
BRPD hosting National Night Out Against Crime
BRPD hosting National Night Out Against Crime