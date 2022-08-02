BBB: Look out for scammers cashing in on canceled flights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau reported that scammers are creating fake websites for cheap flights with a major airline.

In their latest report, consumers booked a flight online or by called a customer support number.

The company called and said there was a price increase or extra charge to finish the booking after they paid.

In another scam, the consumer got an email or text that claimed an upcoming flight was canceled and gave a phone number to rebook and get a new free ticket.

The BBB said this is something a legitimate company would never do.

You can avoid travel scams by doing your research.

Double check flight details before calling support.

Confirm the URL before entering personal and payment information.

Be careful of third-party websites. Some websites appear to offer a legitimate service but are only fronts for a scam.

Make online purchases with your credit card since they can usually be disputed.

