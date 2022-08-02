The Baker Heritage Museum teaches teens life skills to get ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Heritage Museum puts on a seminar teaching teens life skills that they can use in the future.

16 year old Janessa Laushaw is a student at Baton Rouge Magnet High School, and she is already thinking about her future.

“I am kind of nervous about going into college, you know like how financial aid works, just being an adult in general,” says Laushaw. The journey to adulthood is never easy, and it comes with a lot of life lessons. It’s why Laushaw wants to ask the questions now instead of later.

Today, the Baker Heritage Museum brought in experts from the community to teach older teens lessons, not typically part of their high school curriculums.

“We believe education is not just necessarily math, ELA, science and social studies. There are a lot of things that make you able to function better in society. The sooner that you learn how to do things, the easier it is for you,” explains Kirby Gordon who is a part of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.

Gordon specializes in etiquette, he taught teens how to properly tie a tie and what manners are expected in formal dinner settings. He says the goal is to teach them skills to help them get ahead in the workplace and society.

“A lot of times you never know when circumstances will arise when you need these tools. Let’s say if you have all of these in your tool box, you can just pull them out and be able to use them when they are necessary,” adds Gordon.

Teens learned what tools were available in their car, tools that they can use to change a tire. They also discussed budgeting and learning how to make it a habit of saving when opening up a bank account. Lane Regional Medical Center also spoke with the teens about the importance of exercise and eating healthy.

“It was exciting that the kids were really receptive to what we were doing. They seem to enjoy what we were able to do. We feel like it is something that everybody should know, so whenever you are presented with the opportunity you have the skills that you might need in order to do those things,” says Gordon.

The Baker Heritage Museum wants to hold more seminars in the future to help other teens.

