Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say

Florida Highway Patrol said one adult and four children were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after their SUV crashed on I-75. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A 7-month-old baby who was not in a car seat was one of five people seriously injured in a Florida car crash.

Florida Highway Patrol said one adult and four children, including the 7-month-old, were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after their SUV crashed on Interstate 75, near High Springs on Monday afternoon.

Troopers said the SUV was heading south on I-75 when one of its rear tires blew out. The driver, a 29-year-old woman, lost control. The vehicle went off the road and flipped multiple times.

Officials said the children in the vehicle ranged in age from 7 months old to 11 years old.

Troopers said the baby was not in a car seat and was ejected from the SUV. The driver could face charges for not securing the baby properly.

Officials did not release additional information.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

