YEA BR application deadline approaching

BATON ROUGE, La. - Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge applications are due by Sunday, August 21, with need-based scholarships available.

Student entrepreneurs entering grades 8-12 can submit their applications to get a unique opportunity to discover the world of business while still in high school, reported Deborah Sternberg, Chair of YEA BR.

The courses will be held on Wednesday evenings, in person by LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business instructors and entrepreneurs. Students will meet with instructors, mentors, and guest speakers at LSU as they develop their business plans and launch their startups.

“We encourage creative and committed students eager to launch a startup to apply today,” Deborah Sternberg said.

Once students companies are ready to launch, YEA BR help them file their businesses with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. They will also get a chance to present their startups to investors at the annual Community Pitch for an opportunity to obtain funding.

Upon graduation, the students qualify for LSU credit if they enroll at the university within four years.

With the support of local businesses along with LED, BRAC and the LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business, YEA BR’s program runs from September to April.

Students, parents, educators, and donors can learn more at https://www.yeabr.org/apply.

