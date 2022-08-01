Facebook
2 people shot on Bradley St., 1 with life-threatening injuries

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in an overnight shooting late Sunday, July 31, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD said it happened on Bradley Street near Winbourne Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Police said one of the victims has injuries that are life-threatening. The second victim is expected to be okay, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

