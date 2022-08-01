Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Saints Alvin Kamara due in court in battery case

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara mugshot(Las Vegas Metro PD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara is expected to make another appearance in a Las Vegas court Monday morning after his off-season arrest.

Kamara is facing felony battery charges from an incident in a Las Vegas casino in February.

The Aug. 1 hearing has already twice been postponed after attorneys asked for more time to review evidence.

Police say the Feb. 5 altercation was caught on camera. In the video, police say Kamara puts his hand on the alleged victim’s chest to prevent him from getting onto an elevator at the rooftop nightclub Drai’s. The man reportedly pushed Kamara’s hand away before Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons punched the man.

The man was knocked unconscious and Kamara, Lammons, and two other men, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, allegedly stomped his face, chest, and legs, leaving him with an orbital fracture to his eye and injuries to the head, knees, and arms.

MORE: Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents

Kamara told police he heard the man call one of his friends ugly before the fight broke out and that he thought the victim was running away when he chased and punched him.

Police say surveillance video refutes Kamara’s story, allegedly showing Kamara’s group strike first and the all-pro running back attack the man “immediately,” punching him at least eight times.

The NFL is still monitoring the legal developments. Kamara could face suspension, but nothing is certain and possible punishments depend on the findings of the case.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Monday, August 1
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, August 1
Michael Tyler, 51
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse charges in Ascension Parish
PrEP for HIV prevention
Care for veterans exposed to burn pits; Senate to vote on expanding health care funding
Care for veterans exposed to burn pits; Senate to vote on expanding health care funding
New laws in effect starting Monday
Laws addressing marijuana, juvenile crime, sexual assault and more in effect statewide Monday