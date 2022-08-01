Facebook
Lightning strikes home in Prairievelle

Lightning strikes home in Prairievelle
Lightning strikes home in Prairievelle(Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Several fire departments rushed to a home after it was hit by a lightning strike.

The home on Wirth Place in Prairieville was hit Sunday afternoon. When fire crews arrived, smoke was seen pouring from the roof.

The Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department, St. Amant Fire Department, and Geismar Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Firefighters said they were able to keep the situation isolated to one part of the home. They said everyone involved is okay.

